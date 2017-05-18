Five arrested in Thailand for burning portrait of late king
Police in Thailand said on Saturday they have arrested five people for allegedly setting fire to portraits of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej who died last year. A man walks past a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during the mourning period, outside a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand January 20, 2017.
