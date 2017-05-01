First Trailer for Superb Activism Doc 'Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower'

"The future of Hong Kong should be decided by Hong Kongers" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a documentary titled Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower , telling the story of Joshua Wong , the main activist who organized and lead the famous "Umbrella Movement" in Hong Kong back in 2014. This film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and won an Audience Award in the World Cinema Documentary Competition section.

