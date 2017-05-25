EU meets rights body
Keo Remy, head of the government's Cambodian Human Rights Committee , speaks to the press yesterday in Phnom Penh. A European Union election expert mission yesterday met with the government's Cambodia Human Rights Committee in a closed-door meeting as part of its visit to the Kingdom, at the end of which it will submit recommendations to the Cambodian authorities.
