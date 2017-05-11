Duterte flies to Cambodia with wife, daughter
PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte left the country Wednesday afternoon for Cambodia to grace the World Economic Forum on Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh. In his departure speech delivered in Pasay City, the President said he would emphasize the regional bloc's accomplishments and progress at the forum.
