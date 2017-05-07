Communists urged to minimize attacks

Communists urged to minimize attacks

THE Government of the Republic of the Philippines panel chairperson Silvestre Bello III has urged the communists to minimize their attacks against companies and communities to uphold confidence building and give the public assurance that the ongoing steps towards peace will not turn futile. Bello, in an interview at the sidelines of the National Informal Sector Day Celebration at the SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang Premier, Davao City, said that he has already talked with Fidel Agcaoili, National Democratic Front of the Philippines panel chair, with regards to the recent attack and burning of a box plant facility in Davao City.

Chicago, IL

