Chinese investors eyed for proposed ecozone in Surigao
Rep. Johnny Pimentel of the 2nd district of Surigao dl Sur, principal author of House Bill 2672 filed in August last year, said the creation of the Special Economic Zone in Bislig City will "drive employment and consumption growth and overall economic expansion" in Mindanao in general and Caraga region in particular. "We are hoping to attract Chinese investors to build factories in the economic zone, considering our government-to-government as well as people-to-people relations with China have warmed up owing to President Duterte's independent foreign policy track," Pimentel, chair of the Committee on good government and public accountability, said in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC