Chinese investors eyed for proposed e...

Chinese investors eyed for proposed ecozone in Surigao

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MindaNews

Rep. Johnny Pimentel of the 2nd district of Surigao dl Sur, principal author of House Bill 2672 filed in August last year, said the creation of the Special Economic Zone in Bislig City will "drive employment and consumption growth and overall economic expansion" in Mindanao in general and Caraga region in particular. "We are hoping to attract Chinese investors to build factories in the economic zone, considering our government-to-government as well as people-to-people relations with China have warmed up owing to President Duterte's independent foreign policy track," Pimentel, chair of the Committee on good government and public accountability, said in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,788 • Total comments across all topics: 281,165,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC