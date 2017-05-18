Chinese buying up property

Chinese buying up property

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

A condominium project model at a housing fair. Thailand is ranked the fifth favourite country for Chinese property buyers.a According to Wason Khongchantr, managing director of Modern Property Consultants Co, Chinese buyers, mostly from the middle class, prefer property in Thailand over China, as prices are lower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,920 • Total comments across all topics: 281,116,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC