China's 'One Belt, One Road' push in ...

China's 'One Belt, One Road' push in Thailand may founder on Mekong River row

China's plan to blast open more of the Mekong River for bigger cargo ships could founder on a remote outcrop of half-submerged rocks that Thai protesters have vowed to protect against Beijing's economic expansion in South-east Asia. Dynamiting the Pi Long rapids and other sections of the Mekong between Thailand and Laos will harm the environment and bring trade advantages only to China, the protesters say.

Chicago, IL

