Cambodians remember victims of 'Killing Fields'
Hundreds of people gathered at one of Cambodia's most notorious "Killing Fields" on Thursday to remember victims of the Khmer Rouge genocide of at least 1.8 million Cambodians in the 1970s. Most of the victims died of starvation, torture, exhaustion or disease in labour camps or were bludgeoned to death during mass executions.
