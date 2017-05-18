Cambodians remember victims of 'Killi...

Cambodians remember victims of 'Killing Fields'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Hundreds of people gathered at one of Cambodia's most notorious "Killing Fields" on Thursday to remember victims of the Khmer Rouge genocide of at least 1.8 million Cambodians in the 1970s. Most of the victims died of starvation, torture, exhaustion or disease in labour camps or were bludgeoned to death during mass executions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,120 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC