Cambodian UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic

7 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Attackers in Central African Republic ambushed a convoy of U.N. peacekeepers, killing one Cambodian soldier and wounding another, Cambodia's prime minister said Tuesday. Three Cambodian peacekeepers were also missing after Monday's attack in the volatile African country and may have been kidnapped, Prime Minister Hun Sen said in video remarks published on his official Facebook page.

