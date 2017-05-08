Cambodian raids net 70 tons of fake cosmetics, ingredients

Cambodian authorities have confiscated nearly 70 tons of counterfeit cosmetics and raw materials for making them, a major haul that included imitations of South Korean, Thai, Japanese, Chinese and U.S. brands, an official said Monday. The head of the government's Counter Counterfeit Committee, Mech Sophana, described the seizure as the biggest of its kind in Cambodia, with a possible value of millions of dollars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.