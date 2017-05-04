Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen assu...

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen assures China of success in elections

Prime Minister Hun Sen meets with visiting Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi late last month in Phnom Penh. Facebook Prime Minister Hun Sen has assured a high-ranking Chinese diplomat that his ruling Cambodian People's Party would win the upcoming election, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs document obtained yesterday.

