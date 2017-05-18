Cambodian minister threatens to close media outlets that defy sweeping election rules
Cambodian authorities should allow media outlets to cover local elections freely and without fear of closure for running afoul of overly broad guidelines restricting election coverage, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Cambodian Minister of Information Khieu Kanharith last week threatened to shutter media outlets that disobey guidelines for covering the June 4 elections that will come into effect tomorrow.
