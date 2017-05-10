Cambodia builds detention 'hotel' for...

Cambodia builds detention 'hotel' for cashed up prisoners

Bangkok: For years, wealthy and well-connected prisoners in Cambodian jails have been able to buy drugs, alcohol and other items requested in their single-person "VIP" cells, according to human rights campaigners. Now Cambodia's government has comeup with a novel way to ease chronic over-crowding in 18 prisons accommodating more than 18,000 prisoners across the country.

