Burma: Chinese naval ships to conduct...

Burma: Chinese naval ships to conduct joint exercises amid closer ties

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army Navy patrol at Fiery Cross Reef, in the Spratly Islands, known in China as the Nansha Islands, February 9, 2016. REUTERS CHINA's defence ministry has confirmed the arrival of naval ships in Burma to conduct joint search and rescue and communications exercises, after the countries' heads of state met earlier in the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,085 • Total comments across all topics: 281,177,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC