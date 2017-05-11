British, US musicians arrested in Hon...

British, US musicians arrested in Hong Kong crowdfund return trip

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Fans of British, US musicians arrested in Hong Kong raise HK$68,000 to pay for return trip to face immigration officials Crowdfunding drive to cover cost of TTNG and Mylets' return to city to learn whether they face prosecution exceeds HK$50,000 target within 24 hours; fans still split on who to blame for their arrest Fans of the British and American musicians arrested at indie Hong Kong venue Hidden Agenda this month for performing without visas have raised the funds they need to pay for their return to Hong Kong next month, when they'll discover if they will be charged with a criminal offence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,042,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC