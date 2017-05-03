British doctor charged in Cambodia with paying for sex with children...
Local police say when they raided the address they found a suitcase containing Barbie dolls, children's clothes and sex toys, according to police. Police claim he paid between 75 and 225 to have sex acts performed on him and around 2,300 to have sex with a virgin.
