British breastfeeding advocate dies i...

British breastfeeding advocate dies in Thailand motorbike accident

The boyfriend of a pregnant British woman crushed to death by a lorry in Thailand has said he has lost "the most precious person I ever connected with". Sophie Emma Rose, 41, originally from Blackpool, died when the moped she was travelling on was hit by an 18-wheel truck outside a 7-Eleven store in Thalang, Phuket.

Chicago, IL

