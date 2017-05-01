Belen priest removed from Archdiocese...

Belen priest removed from Archdiocese of Santa Fe

22 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Fr. Jonas Romea, the priest at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church who made controversial comments about Muslims wanting to behead everyone , has now been removed from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. Many people are asking why, but neither the church or the Archdiocese is talking.

