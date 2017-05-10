App lets visitors dodge immigration queues in Thai town
Immigration police are translating the hi-tech-based "Thailand 4.0" policy into their work routine by introducing a new smartphone application to help foreigners in Hua Hin manage their immigration requests. The app, which can be easily downloaded by scanning a Quick Response code, allows users to know what queue numbers they have obtained in what are normally long lines at Hua Hin immigration office in Prachuap Khiri Khan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
