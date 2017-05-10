App lets visitors dodge immigration q...

App lets visitors dodge immigration queues in Thai town

Yesterday Read more: South China Morning Post

Immigration police are translating the hi-tech-based "Thailand 4.0" policy into their work routine by introducing a new smartphone application to help foreigners in Hua Hin manage their immigration requests. The app, which can be easily downloaded by scanning a Quick Response code, allows users to know what queue numbers they have obtained in what are normally long lines at Hua Hin immigration office in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Chicago, IL

