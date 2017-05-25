8 persons fall in Zamboanga del Norte drug bust

EIGHT people were arrested while some P150,000 worth of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride or "shabu" were recovered in an anti-drug operations in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the police said on Thursday, May 25. Zamboanga del Norte Police Director Edwin Buenaventura Wagan said the suspects were arrested in a drug bust around 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at a pension house in the village of Sta. Filomena, Dipolog City.

