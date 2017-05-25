8 persons fall in Zamboanga del Norte...

8 persons fall in Zamboanga del Norte drug bust

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

EIGHT people were arrested while some P150,000 worth of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride or "shabu" were recovered in an anti-drug operations in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the police said on Thursday, May 25. Zamboanga del Norte Police Director Edwin Buenaventura Wagan said the suspects were arrested in a drug bust around 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at a pension house in the village of Sta. Filomena, Dipolog City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... Tue Mitts Gold Plated... 5
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,131 • Total comments across all topics: 281,268,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC