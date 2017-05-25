8 persons fall in Zamboanga del Norte drug bust
EIGHT people were arrested while some P150,000 worth of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride or "shabu" were recovered in an anti-drug operations in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the police said on Thursday, May 25. Zamboanga del Norte Police Director Edwin Buenaventura Wagan said the suspects were arrested in a drug bust around 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at a pension house in the village of Sta. Filomena, Dipolog City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|Tue
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC