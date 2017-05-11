4 Malaysian IS operatives fill condui...

4 Malaysian IS operatives fill conduit roles for terror activities at home

8 hrs ago

KUALA LUMPUR: Four Malaysian Islamic State militants have reportedly stepped into the shoes of Muhd Wanndy Mohd Jedi as prime movers of the terror group's activities in Malaysia. The four are Muhammad Rafiuddin, Akil Zainal, Muhammad Fuzail and Muhammad Zahar.

Chicago, IL

