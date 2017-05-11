4 Malaysian IS operatives fill conduit roles for terror activities at home
KUALA LUMPUR: Four Malaysian Islamic State militants have reportedly stepped into the shoes of Muhd Wanndy Mohd Jedi as prime movers of the terror group's activities in Malaysia. The four are Muhammad Rafiuddin, Akil Zainal, Muhammad Fuzail and Muhammad Zahar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC