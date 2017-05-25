35 illegal workers arrested on one pickup truck
A group of 35 Cambodians being smuggled to jobs in Thailand were arrested after police stopped a pickup truck in Muang district on Friday morning. The back of the pickup had been covered with black shade cloth.
