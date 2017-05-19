3 kids abducted, rescued in Zambo Norte

Two boys and a girl, aged eight to 10 years old, were rescued about 45 minutes after they were taken Thursday, May 18, said Senior Superintendent Edwin Buenaventura Wagan. The suspect, identified as Gapur Alid, 29, was arrested in a dragnet operation around 2 p.m. Thursday in the village of Andres Micubo in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.

