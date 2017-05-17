2 NPA rebels surrender in Zamboanga del Sur
EXTREME hardships and false promises have pushed two New People's Army rebels to surrender to the government troops in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the military reported Wednesday, May 17. Lieutenant Colonel Virgilio Hamos, Jr., Army's 53rd Infantry Battalion commander, identified them as Rey Anthony Dungog alias "Ka Mark," 19, and Alvin Ladra Calibo alias Ka Jason, 24, both belong to the Main Regional Guerrilla Unit of the NPA's Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee. Hamos said that Second Lieutenant Maverick Rey Mira facilitated the surrender of the two, who are residents of the village of Balagon, Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay.
