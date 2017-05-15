11 alleged Maute group members arrested in Lanao del Sur
ELEVEN suspected members of the Maute terror group were arrested Monday by the government troops in Marogong, Lanao del Sur. Major General Arnel dela Vega, commander of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, said the 11 alleged members of the said group was nabbed during a raid around 5:30 a.m. in three houses situated in Marogong.
