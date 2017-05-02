1 dead, 7 hurt in Zambo Sur vehicular...

1 dead, 7 hurt in Zambo Sur vehicular accident

ONE person died while seven others were injured in a vehicular accident in Zamboanga del Sur, Monday, May 1, the police reported Tuesday. Senior Superintendent Sofronio Ecaldre, Zamboanga del Sur police director, said the incident took place around 4:30 p.m. in the village of Baloyboan, Pagadian City.

