Zamboanga fire victims get relief aid...

Zamboanga fire victims get relief aid from City

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE Zamboanga City Government released on April 6 food packs to families displaced by the fire that hit a community in an east coast village of the city. Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar and City Social Welfare Officer Socorro Rojas led the distribution of the food packs to families displaced by the fire that hit Sitio Cambodia, Barangay Tetuan on March 31. Rojas said the distribution was held at the Zamboanga City High School-main campus in Barangay Tetuan where over 50 families are temporarily housed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar 27 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,030 • Total comments across all topics: 280,093,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC