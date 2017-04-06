Zamboanga fire victims get relief aid from City
THE Zamboanga City Government released on April 6 food packs to families displaced by the fire that hit a community in an east coast village of the city. Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar and City Social Welfare Officer Socorro Rojas led the distribution of the food packs to families displaced by the fire that hit Sitio Cambodia, Barangay Tetuan on March 31. Rojas said the distribution was held at the Zamboanga City High School-main campus in Barangay Tetuan where over 50 families are temporarily housed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar 27
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC