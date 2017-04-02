Zamboanga del Sur school official esc...

Zamboanga del Sur school official escapes slay try

A PUBLIC school official escaped a slay try while a teacher, tagged as the suspect, was arrested in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police said Sunday. Senior Superintendent Sofronio Ecaldre, Zamboanga del Sur police director, said the incident occurred around 5 p.m., Saturday, at Purok 2 in the village of Happy Valley, Tambulig town.

Chicago, IL

