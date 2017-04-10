X-Men artist fired over antisemitic messages hidden in comic book art
The artist has taken to social media in attempt to defend his actions, stating that he wanted to insert the messages out of his love for the Quran and Allah. Former Marvel illustrator Ardian Syaf stated that his "career is over" after leaving secret messages embedded within the artwork of the first issue of the comic book X-Men: Gold , some of which, readers are calling antisemitic, anti-Christian and pro-Islamist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar 27
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC