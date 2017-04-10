X-Men artist fired over antisemitic messages hidden in comic book art

The artist has taken to social media in attempt to defend his actions, stating that he wanted to insert the messages out of his love for the Quran and Allah. Former Marvel illustrator Ardian Syaf stated that his "career is over" after leaving secret messages embedded within the artwork of the first issue of the comic book X-Men: Gold , some of which, readers are calling antisemitic, anti-Christian and pro-Islamist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.