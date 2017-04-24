When access is denied

Prominent Radio Free Asia journalist Chun Chanboth speaks at a workshop on access to information yesterday in Phnom Penh. At a conference on access to information yesterday, beleaguered RFA journalist Chun Chanboth acknowledged to attendees the challenges facing journalists reporting in Cambodia but noted that he couldn't elaborate on them himself.

