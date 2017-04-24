VN, Cambodia premiers open cross-border bridge
Chrey Thom Bridge connecting the southern province of An Giang in Vietnam and Cambodia's Kandal Province was inaugurated on Monday. The inauguration, which took place in Kandal, was attended by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Cambodian counterpart, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, along with tens of thousands of residents along the shared border.
