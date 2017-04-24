VN, Cambodia premiers open cross-bord...

VN, Cambodia premiers open cross-border bridge

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Chrey Thom Bridge connecting the southern province of An Giang in Vietnam and Cambodia's Kandal Province was inaugurated on Monday. The inauguration, which took place in Kandal, was attended by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Cambodian counterpart, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, along with tens of thousands of residents along the shared border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar 27 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,054 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC