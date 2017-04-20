Vice President Mike Pence in Indonesia

On his current visit to Indonesia, Vice President Mike Pence appears likely to play a role he is quickly becoming accustomed to - the low-key, reassuring, figure who provides continuity in U.S. foreign policy. On Thursday, Pence toured Indonesia's largest mosque , after earlier calling the country's moderate form of Islam "an inspiration," and met with Indonesian religious leaders from various faiths.

