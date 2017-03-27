Upholding rule of law key to Singapor...

Upholding rule of law key to Singapore's survival: PM Lee

Emphasising the rule of law is a "vital national interest" for a small country like Singapore, and helped Singapore to distinguish itself from other developing countries in its early days of independence, says Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. From left to right: Attorney-General Lucien Wong, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon at a dinner commemorating the AGC's 150th anniversary.

Chicago, IL

