Two UMS students killed after car smashes into tree

KOTA KINABALU: Two Universiti Malaysia Sabah students were killed in an accident after the car they were in crashed into tree along the city's Likas coastal road during the wee hours of Sunday. The two students are 23-year-old Mohd Haidil Amran from Sabah's Kunak district, and 22-year-old Nur Azlina Tan Lian Chew from Tawau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.