Trump invites leaders of Thailand, Singapore to White House
President Trump invited the leaders of Thailand and Singapore to the White House, according to two White House statements released Sunday. In a phone call, Trump and Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha reaffirmed their countries' commitment to one another and underscored their mutual desire for "peace and stability in the the Asia-Pacific region," according to the readout from the White House.
