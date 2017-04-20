Troops kill Abu Sayyaf, arrest 34 oth...

Troops kill Abu Sayyaf, arrest 34 others in Sulu

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

ZAMBOANGA. Government troops aboard MK35 truck patrol the streets in Jolo, Sulu as focused military operations continue against the Abu Sayyaf in the hinterlands of the province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar 27 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,406 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC