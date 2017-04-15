Tourists still coming despite travel ...

Tourists still coming despite travel advisories

The influx of tourists continues in northeastern Mindanao despite travel advisories posted by foreign governments, according to tourism and local government unit officials. Recently, the United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom issued warnings against travelling to Central Visayas, particularly Bohol and Cebu, due to threats from terror groups.

Chicago, IL

