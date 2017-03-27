Too Many Tourists a Concern in Cambod...

Too Many Tourists a Concern in Cambodian 'Killing Fields'

Read more: Voice of America

A Cambodian girl looks at images of Khmer Rouge victims at Tuol Sleng genocide museum, formerly the regime's notorious S-21 prison in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 26, 2015. The number of tourists visiting Cambodia's genocide sites has more than tripled during the last 10 years, raising concerns that commercialism is compromising efforts to preserve memorials for 2 million people who perished here under Pol Pot and his Khmer Rouge.

