Threats of lone wolf attacks rising in Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: The risk of lone wolf terror attacks is rising in Southeast Asia, with followers of Islamic State being encouraged to launch attacks in their home countries, security experts have warned. The key factor in the heightened risk is that Islamic State is losing ground in Syria and Iraq, which is resulting in some Southeast Asian fighters returning to their home countries.

