The New Competition Law in Thailand Approved

10 hrs ago

On 18 April 2017, the Thai National Legislative Assembly submitted the draft Trade Competition Act B.E. 2560 , which it had approved on 24 March 2017 , to the Secretariat to the Cabinet. The Prime Minister of Thailand will now present the New Act to the King for royal assent, following which the New Act will be published in the Government Gazette of the Kingdom of Thailand, and become effective 90 days following the date of publication.

Chicago, IL

