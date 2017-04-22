Thailand woos tourists from Qatar

Thailand woos tourists from Qatar

With a 12 percent growth in tourist arrivals from Qatar to Thailand, Qatar remains one of Thailand's most important tourism markets in the GCC, said Thai officials. Speaking to local media on the sidelines of a road show by Tourism Authority of Thailand in partnership with Qatar Airways held at Grand Hyatt Doha on Thursday, Thailand Ambassador Soonthorn Chaiyindeepum said Qatar was one of the two countries in the Middle East chosen by TAT for a pre-Arabian Travel Market roadshow because "they consider Qatar as one of the most important markets in the GCC.

