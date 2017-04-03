Thailand repeats request for Laos to arrest 'Kotee'

Wuthipong Kochathamakun, alias Kotee, is shown talking to reporters in his political stronghold of Pathum Thani in 2014. Thailand has repeated its request for Laos to arrest hardcore red-shirt leader Wuthipong Kochathamakun, alias Kotee, as it believes the fugitive is continuing to stir up political trouble.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.