Thai king signs constitution, paving way for election

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun is seen on his way to the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, December 2, 2016. Thailand's king signed a new constitution in a ceremony on Thursday, an essential step towards holding an election that the military government has promised to restore democracy after a 2014 coup.

Chicago, IL

