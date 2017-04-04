Thai army under fire over death

SURAT THANI : Human rights campaigners condemned the fatal torture of a conscript at a military base in Surat Thani, while the Army admitted some commanders became too angry when punishing subordinates. Pictures of conscript Private Yuthinan Boonniam, who was hospitalised with a swollen face and bruises, were widely shared on social media, as this year's annual military draft proceeded.

