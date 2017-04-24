Summer storms warning for 4 regions
Workers assess the damage to a home left without a roof after storms pounded nine districts in Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday night, damaging over 300 houses. More summer storms are forecast for the North, Northeast, East and Central Plains, including Bangkok, over the next three days, after areas of four provinces were pounded on Tuesday night, damaging hundreds of houses.
