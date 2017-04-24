Strong quake off Philippines prompts brief tsunami warning
A 7.2-magnitude earthquake shook the southern Philippines at dawn Saturday, prompting the country's seismology institute to issue a tsunami warning as authorities scrambled to assess its effects. There were no immediate reports of casualties although the local media reported about the collapse of an old, abandoned building following the 4.23am quake that originated from the sea, 53 kilometres southwest of Sarangani province in Mindanao island.
