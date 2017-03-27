Small steps to peace
Refugees no more, Karen residents of new homes in southeastern Myanmar hope decades-long ethnic conflict is finally near an end. Righta Residents of Lay Kay Kaw village greet visitors inspecting community reconstruction through the Nippon Foundation's rehabilitation programme.
