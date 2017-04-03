Singapore boat captain detained in In...

Singapore boat captain detained in Indonesia faces new charges

16 hrs ago

Shoo Chiau Huat, who has been detained for nearly a year for illegally entering Indonesian waters, faces a third set of charges for violations under Indonesia's shipping law. Boat captain Shoo Chiau Huat talks to his lawyer assisted by an interpreter during a trial in October 2016.

Chicago, IL

