Sex scandals and matters of public interest
A car passes by Malaysian ruling party Barisan Nasional flags put up along a road in Kuala Lumpur. Pic: AP IN Malaysia, the ponderous use of all public platforms for campaigning, minor Cabinet reshuffles, and of course, sensationalising of questionable scandals involving opposition politicians, are strong indications of the ruling party's impending move to call for general elections.
